Girona goals and summary

06/02/2021

On at 23:34 CEST

Carles rosell

If the dynamics are the ones that rule, Girona’s is so good that apart from leading him to chain seven consecutive victories in the League, has made him the clear winner of the match that faced Almería in Montilivi. In the first of the two games of the play-off semifinal heading to the First Division, Francisco’s men skirted perfection by sweeping an opponent who, despite generating a sense of danger in some sections of the game, did not shoot between sticks. The early goals of Bárcenas and Couto they had the third as the perfect travel companion, already in the second act and the work of Mamadou sylla. An incontestable 3-0 that leaves the tie well on track, although it must still play the second leg, this Saturday at the Mediterranean Games.

GIR

ALM

Girona

Juan Carlos, Couto, Santi Bueno, Juanpe, Arnau Martínez, Franquesa (Aday, 79 ‘), Cristóforo (Terrats, 79’), Gumbau (Ibrahima Kébé, 63 ‘), Monchu, Bárcenas (Bustos, 79) and Sylla (Pablo Moreno, 87 ‘).

Almeria

Makaridze, Balliu, Maras (Samú Costa, 46 ‘), Chumi, Akieme, De la Hoz, Morlanes, Ramazani (Juan Villar, 73’), Carvalho (Aketxe, 46 ‘), Lazo (Corpas, 64’) and Sadiq.

Goals

1-0 M. 3 Bárcenas. 2-0 M. 5 Couto. 3-0 M. 65 Sylla.

Referee

Muñiz Ruiz (Galician): TA: Juanpe (52 ‘), Franquesa (54’) / Balliu (27 ‘), Ramazani (30’) and Makaridze (85 ‘).

Incidents

Montilivi. 1,500 spectators.

The beginning has been as surprising as it is exhilarating. In the blink of an eye, the score was more than favorable. The fault was it a start to a thousand revolutions of Girona, which made Montilivi go crazy with two consecutive goals in just five minutes. He was hit hard by Almería, who did not know where he was falling from. The pressure was agonizing. The pace, frantic. Ingredients that explain 2-0 in a jiffy.

The first, cooked from set pieces, one of the team’s weapons after spending days and days without obtaining any benefit from this type of play. Gumbau, exalted, put the ball in the heart of the great and there appeared an unexpected executioner. Bárcenas dressed as Stuani, out of the call for an injury that is not yet history. Panamanian header, Makaridze who tries to save it but cannot.

With no time for Montilivi to fully celebrate and for Almería to digest what was happening to him, the second went up to the scoreboard. Fast action on the right wing, a highway to the opening bars and there he put the speed tip Sylla. His was the center a little further from the penalty spot and Couto who hunted her to score again. In five minutes, the game was down.

It cost him a lot to react to Almería, and the party was going down of revolutions until the rest. Girona found it 3-0 in the second half, when the rival was better: long pass that Bárcenas extended with his head towards Sylla. The Vallesano, by legs, left his markers behind and stepped on the area, looking for the precise moment to execute. Makaridze touched the ball, but his shot slipped into the goal.