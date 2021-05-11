Girona, for the fifth a decade later

05/11/2021 at 7:07 PM CEST

Carles rosell

Just at the best moment, Francisco’s Girona has come up with the formula for success. The team arrives in top form at the end of the season, ready to confirm as soon as possible his presence in a play-off that seemed almost impossible just a few weeks ago. His streak is for framing. And better than it can be if on Monday he wins a duel between cockerels in Montilivi.

Receive Sporting with double reward. In case of victory, he will strengthen his candidacy in the promotion, with even options to be fourth depending on what Leganés does. What’s more, will win his fifth game in a row. Something that seems easy, but is not at all. The team, since it made the leap to so-called professional football in 2008, has only achieved it once. And that was a decade ago.

The precedent in question is dated in the 2010/11 season. With Raúl Agné on the bench, matchday 27 closed with a creditable fifth place after dispatching the Granada (2-0) in a Montilivi filled to the brim.

It was the fifth in a row. Before, they had fallen Nàstic (2-1), Huesca (0-1), Alcorcón (3-1) and Villarreal B (0-1). Since then, Girona has not been able to repeat it. Not in the course of the historic promotion to First, when he did manage to link four victories and did so three times. But five, no way. This Monday, another opportunity to achieve it.