Girona, first finalist for promotion to First

Girona reached the final for promotion to LaLiga Santander after a goalless draw this Saturday against Almería, at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos, making good the 3-0 they pulled out of the first leg on Wednesday in Montilivi.

Francisco’s men repeated the strong start at the top, although this time the goals did not come. However, the Catalans did not fail in their great strength, a defensive reliability that makes them fit little or nothing. Girona is already waiting for Rayo Vallecano or Leganés, to play the final of the LaLiga SmartBank playoff.

The visiting team was the protagonist at the beginning, with strong pressure up, to recover balls with great danger. Sylla failed to punish those local errors at the start on a couple of good occasions. Girona lived many minutes in the rival field, with half a dozen corners almost in a row.

The Andalusians managed to get out of their field and they did it with danger. However, the locals lacked clarity in the last meters, especially with a Juan Villar who messed up on two good occasions. Despite the improvement, Rubi traded four players at halftime.

Almería needed a miracle that was confirmed at the restart minute by minute. And it is that the Catalans did not back down, with a pressure above that made it very difficult for the locals to create scoring chances. A few centimeters that they could change the script, in a stop from Juan Carlos to Samu.

The visiting goal stopped the ball past the line, but the VAR confirmed that it had not entered completely. The paradón cooled during another good time the attack of an Almería with few occasions from there to the end of the meeting, in actions of Ramazani or Lazo. The changing project from Almeria stayed by the wayside, while Girona confirmed what it had in its pocket for two days.

0 – Almería: Fernando; Buñuel (Balliu, min. 46), Chumi, Ivanildo, Centelles (Akieme, min. 46); Morlanes, Samu Costa (min. 69); Juan Villar (Corpas, min. 46), Aketxe (Robertone, min. 46), Ramazani; and Sadiq.

0 – Girona: Juan Carlos; Yan Couto (Aday Benítez, min. 80), Bueno, Juanpe, Arnau, Franquesa (Luna, min.80); Gumbau (Ibrahima Kebe, min. 46), Cristoforo (Terrats, min. 53), Manchu; Bárcenas (Bustos, min. 67)

Referee: Ortiz Arias, from the Madrid school. Yellow card to Ivanildo (min. 35), Buñuel (min. 41), Robertone (min. 51) and Samu Costa (min. 55) from Almería; and Ibrahima Kebe (min. 66) and Terrats (min. 87), from Girona.

Incidents: Return of the semifinal of the qualifying round for promotion to First Division played at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos (Almería) before 1,500 spectators. Before the game, a minute’s silence was observed in memory of Francisco Rodríguez Puertas and César Andújar Arias, season ticket holders of Almería.