Girona falls and stays at the gates of promotion

06/20/2021

On at 23:04 CEST

Girona returned to die on the shore. Again in the most cruel way. They had everything to face after the 1-2 achieved in Vallecas in the first leg, but a very weak game in the second leg in Montilivi, especially in the first half, condemned them to live the next season again in Second.

Rayo Vallecano took advantage of the chances they had and, with the 0-2 before the break, it was enough to certify the comeback to go up to the First Division. Girona had them to force, at least, the extension, but fortune did not smile again in Girona. Not even the expulsion of Velázquez with half an hour left in the game served for Francisco’s team to achieve the desired goal. Tremendous disappointment.