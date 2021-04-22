Girona de LaLiga SmartBank: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/22/2021 at 2:47 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 36, this Sunday the meeting between the Oviedo and the Girona, scheduled to function in the Carlos Tartiere.

Thus, the squad led by Cuckoo Ziganda will attend the game after registering a victory against Sporting de Gijón (1-0), a draw with Las Palmas (0-0), a defeat against Castellón (1-0) and a draw with Alcorcón (1-1). Thus, they are located in the position number 14 of the classification, where they are found with 43 points and +1 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Francisco Rodriguez is positioned in the seventh place of the classification, adding 52 points and +3 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a victory against Zaragoza (3-0), a defeat against Rayo Vallecano (2-1), a conquest over the Ponferradina (3-1) and a draw with Sabadell (2-2).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Oviedo and the Girona of the LaLiga SmartBank Matchday 36 will be held on Sunday, April 25 at 2:00 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.