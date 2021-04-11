Girona B takes the victory after beating Vilafranca 0-3

04/10/2021 at 9:51 PM CEST

The Girona he won away from home before him Vilafranca 0-3 in their first match of the competition, which took place this Saturday at the Camp Municipal d’Esports. Thanks to this result, the Girona team is third, while the Vilafranca he is fourth at the end of the game.

The game started in a positive way for him Girona B, who fired the starting gun at the Camp Municipal d’Esports thanks to a bit of Gonpi in minute 20. After a new move increased the score of the Girona team, which increased the score by means of a goal from Subtraction in the 38th minute, thus closing the first half with a 0-2 score.

The second period started in a favorable way for the visiting team, who put more land in between with another as much of Subtraction, who thus achieved a double in the 52nd minute, thus ending the confrontation with a final result of 0-3.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Vilafranca who entered the game were Alex, Pol Via Y Rusiñol replacing David lopez, Sergi Escofet Y Boira, while changes in the Girona They were Sergi, Alex Sala, Toni Gamell Y Camera, who entered to replace Gonpi, Amoedo, Alex Pachón Y Ferran Brugué.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Eric Via, Boira Y David lopez by the Vilafranca already Gonpi Y Camera by the Girona team.

With this result, both teams are left with 40 points in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Vilafranca will play his match against him Cerdanyola at home. For his part, Girona B will play at home his match against him CE Europe.

Data sheetVilafranca:Pedro Esteban, Fontanils, Boira (Rusiñol, min.68), Cunill, Víctor Oribe, Sergi Escofet (Pol Vía, min.60), Dani Sánchez, Mejia, Eric Vía, Sanku and David Lopez (Alex, min.60)Girona B:Jonatan Morilla, Dan Coll, Resta, Ferran Brugué (Camera, min.85), Jofre, Joel Priego, Adrià Gené, Ferrán López, Álex Pachón (Toni Gamell, min.85), Gonpi (Sergi, min.77) and Amoedo (Álex Sala, min.77)Stadium:Camp Municipal d’EsportsGoals:Gonpi (0-1, min. 20), Subtraction (0-2, min. 38) and Subtraction (0-3, min. 52)