Girona approves two capital increases

05/27/2021 at 8:10 PM CEST

EFE

The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Girona met this Thursday for atry two capital increases: one for offsetting credits in the amount of 3,999,960 euros and another, monetary, of a maximum of 16 million euros.

These two extensions, according to a statement published by the Catalan club itself, “are aimed at mimprove the entity’s treasury and to be able to face the projected losses at the end of the season, as well as to reduce the excess of the salary limit of the cost of the staff “of this course.

In sports, the set of Francisco Rodríguez continues to prepare for the meeting this Sunday in Cartagena, with the ambition of chaining the eighth victory. The team is already classified for the ‘play-off’ for promotion to LaLiga Santander, which will start next week.