Girona, adds and continues towards the play-off

05/20/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Carles rosell

Girona has put the direct and there is no one to stop it. If a month ago he seemed with hardly any options to reach sixth place, the latest results have catapulted him in the classification to the point of facing the last three days depending on himself to play the play-off and even to finish third in the regular league. After beating Sporting in Montilivi last Monday and with little time to rest, this afternoon visit a Malaga that he has already tied the permanence and nothing but his pride is at stake.

There are already five consecutive victories for the Catalan team, something they have not achieved for a decade. For the sixth to arrive, Francisco will not be able to count on Samu Sáiz, out of the call due to annoyances that prevent him from being one hundred percent. Instead, the technician recovers Pablo Moreno, without minutes since the end of March in the Sabadell field due to a series of physical problems. He has also traveled Jonatan Morilla, goalkeeper with filial file, waiting to know whether or not they will be able to count on Adriá Ortolá.

Despite the short time to charge batteries and taking into account that on Monday he will receive Alcorcón in what will be another final, hardly any changes are foreseen in the rojiblanco eleven, which has been repeating these last three days. There may be some minor tweaking as far as names are concerned, such as the entry of Sylla or Terrats, but the system will be the same one that has given such good results in this second round.

“If we win we will be closer to promotion,” affirmed a Francisco He does not want to take out the calculator yet, but to go “day by day” starting with the La Rosaleda game. Malaga is already saved but that does not make it less dangerous. “It is a double-edged sword, we will go there as if they were risking their lives.” The Andalusian team has chained five days without knowing the victory and for this match it has the casualties of the forwards Orlando Sá and Caye Quintana, of the midfielder Luis Muñoz and the defender Álex Benítez.

Probable lineups:

Malaga: Dani Barrio, Isma Casas, Lombán, Juande, Matos, Escassi, Cristian Rodríguez, Jairo, Rahmani, Joaquín and Scepovic.

Girona: Juan Carlos, Couto, Santi Bueno, Juanpe, Arnau Martínez, Franquesa, Cristóforo, Gumbau, Monchu or Terrats, Bárcenas or Sylla and Stuani.

Referee: Moreno Aragón (Madrid).

Hour: 19.00