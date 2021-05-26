Giro Italia 2021 – Martin takes the stage with final at the Sega di Ala

05/26/2021 at 5:10 PM CEST

The cyclist Daniel martin, of the Israel Start-Up Nation, was proclaimed winner of the seventeenth stage of the Giro d’Italia 2021 ending in Sega di Ala. The Irishman crossed the finish line alone with a time of 4 hours, 54 minutes and 39 seconds after an impressive final climb.

Regarding the top zone of the general classification, Egan bernal remains the leader after today’s stage. The best Spanish in that ranking is still Pello Bilbao, which occupies the 17th position.