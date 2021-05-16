Giro d’Italia live today

05/16/2021

On at 13:36 CEST

The Giro d’Italia 2021 lives this Sunday, May 16, the ninth stage between Castel di Sangro Y Felice field (158 kilometers). If you don’t see the live narration, click HERE.

The ninth short-mileage stage of the Giro is a continuous up and down from when the starting flag will be lowered. There is enough ground to start turning the race upside down.

With 158 kilometers and four ports, the day will end in the Rocca del Cambio, in Abruzzo, at an altitude of 1,625 meters and after overcoming an unpaved stretch of 1,600 meters. In the fenced finish area there is a 14% ramp to make the finish more uphill.

Follow the Giro d’Italia on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

From here you can enjoy all the stages of the Giro d’Italia 2021 live and online through our up-to-the-minute comments. You can also follow it live via DAZN on the Eurosport channels.