Giro d’Italia live today

05/20/2021 at 11:30 AM CEST

In the 2021 Giro d’Italia, the twelfth stage between Siena Y Bagno di Romagna (212 kilometers). If you don’t see the live narration, click HERE.

Long day in the middle of the mountain to encourage a successful getaway to Bagno di Romagna. The stage brings together four ports (two second and two third) over 212 kilometers. It is the first time that the Giro riders will have to pedal more than 200 kilometers. The day involves danger although yesterday’s wear and tear can take its toll. If someone dares there is ground to live a new show in the race.

Follow the Giro d’Italia on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

From here you can enjoy all the stages of the Giro d’Italia 2021 live and online through our up-to-the-minute comments. You can also follow her live through DAZN on the Eurosport channels.