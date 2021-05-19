Giro d’Italia live today

05/19/2021

On at 13:30 CEST

In the Giro d’Italia 2021, the eleventh stage between Perugia Y Montalcino (162 kilometers). If you don’t see live narration, click HERE.

Today is one of the most beautiful stages of the race, which brings together toughness, unpaved sectors and the most beautiful places in Tuscany, one of the most beautiful regions in Italy. Among vineyards, where the grapes of the famous Brunello wine ripen, what must be an exciting mid-mountain day will pass that includes no less than 35.2 kilometers of ‘sterrato’, the famous white earth that has made the classic Strada Bianche great . And, be careful, because a good part of these unpaved kilometers, divided into three sectors, are on the rise.

