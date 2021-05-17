Giro d’Italia live today

SPORT.es

In the 2021 Giro d’Italia, the tenth stage between L’Aquila Y Foligno (139 kilometers). If you don’t see the live narration, click HERE.

There is no Monday in the sun in the 2021 Giro since the two days of rest, tomorrow and next week, will be held on Tuesday. Today there will be a stage with only 139 kilometers, very nervous from the start, with a single pass but with constant ups and downs, conducive more to a flight than to a sprint arrival.

From here you can enjoy all the stages of the Giro d’Italia 2021 live and online through our up-to-the-minute comments. You can also follow it live via DAZN on the Eurosport channels.