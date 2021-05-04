Giro d’Italia 2021: schedule and where to watch on TV

The Giro d’Italia 2021 is here, one of the three great events of the year in professional cycling and, from SPORT, we offer you the most complete coverage so that you do not miss any details of the test. The Italian race starts on Saturday, May 8 in Turin and ends on May 30 in Milan and can be followed on television by DAZN and also in the channels of Eurosport.

Next, we show you the start times of the broadcasts stage by stage.

TIMETABLE STAGES GIRO ITALY

Stage 1: Turin – Turin (8.6 km) – 10:30 am, CET

Stage 2: Stupinigi (Nichelino) – Novara (179 km) – 12:45 hours, CET

Stage 3: Biella – Canale (190 km) – 12:10 p.m., CET

Stage 4: Piacenza – Sestola (186 km) – 11:55 am, CET

Stage 5: Modena – Cattolica (175 km) – 1:00 p.m., CET

Stage 6: Grotte di Frasassi – Ascoli Piceno (160 km) – 12:35 hours, CET

In addition, you can follow all the latest information on the Giro d’Italia hand in hand with SPORT. Every day we will offer you the profile and the route of the stage, the best summary, statements of the protagonists and all the updated classifications of the test.