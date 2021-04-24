Girls Pesadas actor is discriminated in Mexico for being gay

Actor Jonathan Bennett, known for acting in Heavy Girls – 83% as Aaron Samuels, the protagonist’s love interest, announced in December that he would marry her boyfriend Jaymes vaughan, presenter of Celebrity Page; The couple got engaged in a hotel in the Riviera Maya in Mexico, but they were very disappointed because the owner of the place did not allow them to marry, because they were gay.

Discrimination against the LGBTQ community is not a problem in Mexico, it is a global problem that is confirmed by the fact that Bennett came out publicly until 2017; In recent years, great efforts have been made to combat discrimination, but there is still a long way to go in much of the planet.

The wedding magazine The Knot, asked Bennett and his boyfriend to appear on its cover, the first with an LGBTQ couple, and the actor gave an interview in which he revealed details about his love story, and where he told how they were discriminated against in the hotel in the Riviera Maya, the same one where they got engaged and where they wanted to get married. These were his words for The Knot (via E! Online):

When we got engaged, the owner told us that we couldn’t get married there because we are two men and it goes against his morals. It was a hard blow. At that point we decided that our wedding was something bigger than ourselves. It’s our wedding, but it’s not just about us. It is about the LGTBIQ + community. If we want this wedding to make a lot of noise, it is because we want to make our attitude clear.

The homophobia of the owner of that hotel was not going to frustrate their plans and their wishes to get married on the beaches of Mexico, so another hotel opened the doors and the wedding took place there. According to the actor, the resort staff were excited.

Same-sex marriage is legal in 20 of the 32 states of Mexico. Although a majority of Mexicans are Catholic, according to a 2010 Vanderbilt University study, 37.8% supported same-sex marriage, and a 2013 Pew Research Global Attitudes Project poll revealed that 61% of Mexicans believe that homosexuality should be accepted. So we should not assume that the conservative owner of a hotel represents the general opinion of the country; polls today would likely reveal that tolerance for LGBTQ marriage and the community at large has increased.

On the other hand, Bennett and her husband celebrated that The Knot magazine has decided to support inclusion, and reflected on the importance of this, saying that if as a child he had seen a couple of men in a famous wedding magazine, he would not have had to go through “closet misery” for so long:

This is what the representation and the story look like! When The Knot asked us to be the first LGBTQ + couple on the cover, we were filled with many emotions, but mostly pure joy. Thank you to everyone at The Knot for not only helping us tell our story, but also for telling the story of our community. From living in closet squalor for decades to being on the cover of the world’s largest wedding magazine, living loudly and proudly with my fiancé is something I never would have imagined. I can only think of how my young version would feel, in the small town of Ohio, lining up with her mother at the grocery store and looking up to see two men in love in a wedding magazine. Representation matters. Thank you The Knot for being such advocates for the LGBTQ + community and taking action to make people feel safe and celebrated.

Let’s hope that in the future no hotel will deny a homosexual couple the opportunity to get married, and that those children who go to line up at a mall like Bennett will see people from the LGBTQ community as normal. As mentioned before, there is a long way to go, but there are reasons to believe that things will continue to improve in the future.

