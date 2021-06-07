Girl with Down Syndrome paints nails for free as therapy

One of the most common genetic disorders in the world is called Down’s Syndrome, which is due to an abnormality in cell division, which generates an extra chromosome in pair 21.

According to statistics from the National Organization of the United Nations (UN), it is estimated that worldwide one in every 1,100 babies is born with Down Syndrome.

Although each person with this syndrome has different conditions, they all maintain some similar physical features. In addition, minors with Down syndrome may have a different level of learning than regular and according to pediatric figures, 1 in 10 children with this syndrome may also experience autism spectrum disorder or ADHD (Attention Deficit Disorder with hyperactivity).

It is because of that specialists recommend that parents have their children guided under a special education scheme accompanied by therapies.

Precisely on this point Photographs that someone took while walking through the streets of Chilpancingo, Guerrero, in Mexico, of a girl with Down Syndrome, who placed a table on the sidewalk, offering to paint nails for free, has gone viral for a few weeks.

The little girl, whose photos went viral thanks to the Facebook page called “Inclusion only”, Her name is Nicole and she does this activity as therapy, since she was a little tired and bored with traditional therapies.

“Nicole is tired of therapies to improve her motor skills. Today we change the facade, the strategy, the activity … and it is working. She continues to learn, ”the post reads.

The publication exceeds 8,000 views and also has more than 500 comments, where the users of this social network have applauded the action of this little girl for getting ahead.

You are interested in:

Ellie Goldstein becomes the first model with Down syndrome to appear on the cover of Vogue magazine

This is how Leticia Calderón teaches her son with Down syndrome to be self-sufficient

We recommend you