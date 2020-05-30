Darnella Frazier deals with the trauma of seeing George Floyd asphyxiated and the charge of self-promotion

The most serious racial protests by United States in recent years they originated in the bust made by an ordinary cell phone.

Posted on a social network, the image of security George Floyd with the neck pressed for almost 9 minutes by the policeman’s knee Derek Chauvin went viral in a few seconds.

Darnella Frazier gave several interviews at the place where she recorded the scene of violence

Photo: Reproduction

More than that: it generated a wave of tense demonstrations in large American cities and removed the protagonism of the pandemic from coronavirus on the biggest TV channels in United States.

The author of the recording is the teenager Darnella Frazier, black as well as the victim. The ordinary trip to a store changed the student’s life. “I saw him die,” he said. “I was there, five feet away.”

As soon as she was identified and gained her 15 minutes of fame in the press, the young woman became the target of virtual attacks.

They said she took advantage of the tragedy to promote herself on television and would have earned money by selling the video to a local broadcaster. Some criticized her for not taking the time to save George Floyd.

The images of the violent immobilization to George Floyd came from social networks to TVs in the four corners of the planet

Photo: Reproduction

“I am seventeen. Of course I am not going to fight a policeman. I was scared,” she said. Darnella, which does treatment against anxiety. “If they knew how I feel, they wouldn’t want to be in my place.”

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website



Sala de TV Blog – All content (texts, illustrations, audios, photos, graphics, files, etc.) on this blog is the responsibility of the blogger who subscribes to it. The responsibility for all content published here, as well as for obtaining all necessary authorizations and licenses, is the exclusive responsibility of the blogger. Any questions or complaints, please contact him directly at beniciojeff@gmail.com.

