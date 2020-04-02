Girl tattoos Homer Simpson’s face, bored by quarantine | Instagram

In some places it is already the third week of confinement, so boredom is present making visible the ravages of quarantine because a girl decided tattoo the face of Homer Simpson she herself.

In recent days we have been able to do everything except leave our homes, from doing exercise, paint, Cook until dye us Y cut our hair.

This seems like it wasn’t enough for the girl, since boring After being at home, he decided to get a tattoo of Homer Simpson’s face.

It may interest you: Rosalía with tremendous change of look in consequence of the quarantine

just gave myself an absolutely terrifying tattoo of homer simpson cause i was bored n now it’s sinking in that it’s actually stuck on me forever 🙂 cba look at the fuckin state of that pic.twitter.com/g4gGa2HlTM

– Jen (@jenstu_)

March 24, 2020

It was through Twitter that the girl published a Photo from the result of her boredom, but to her surprise, the Outcome It was not what I expected since it was misshapen.

I got an absolutely terrifying tattoo of Homer Simpson because I was bored and now it’s sinking because it’s really stuck with me forever :), “wrote the girl in the post.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Simpson crown I love it

– Becca Willis (@ Beccagib09)

March 25, 2020

As expected, social network users soon created a avalanche of memes Y jokes in this regard, making the publication have more than 70 thousand reactions.

I’m going through so many bad things and this really made me laugh so hard, “was one of the comments.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Some even started calling it as “Simpson Crown“, While others have decided to give it their touch to improve it giving it a touch of color in photoshop or even doing their own tattoos with the lungs of the other characters or showing their own real tattoos.

The tweet was posted last March 25th, but even with almost a week of its publication it is still one of the more viral posts of the last days.

You can also read: Channel 5 shows strange videos that disturb users at dawn

The weeks of isolation due to the global crisis have caused no doubt many people take out your side more creative.

.