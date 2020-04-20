The girl was playing with the electricity cables when the company was preparing to install them

Indonesia.- Shocking images were captured in Indonesia and they show a little little girl nine years hanging of about electricity cables and suspended in the air at 15 meters high.

Authorities confirmed the incident that occurred in the Curug district of Indonesia within the Tangerang regency.

Moments of tension were experienced when the little girl was seen suspended in the air and ‘clinging’ to the electricity cables high voltage.

In the video you can hear the little girl screaming for help while crying.

“Help, I can’t take it anymore. I want to go down,” the girl screams in the video.



According to Tangerang city authorities, electricity company personnel were installing wiring in the area, while the little girl was playing with her friends.

At the moment when the electrical personnel raise the high voltage cables for their installation, they do not realize that at the same time they are raising the little girl that had previously been attached to the cables.

LITTLE GIRL SURVIVE

Residents noticing the incident due to the screams of the little girl they rushed to get a mattress and placed it under the little girl so he could let go and cushion his fall.

The little girl She survived the fall with minor injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital for a checkup.

STAFF APOLOGIZES

For his part, a manager at the power company said he was disappointed by the lack of supervision of his staff and apologized for the incident.

The head of Emergency and Logistics at the Tangerang Disaster Mitigation Agency, Kosrudin also called on the public not to allow young children to play in or near sites where electrical personnel work.

