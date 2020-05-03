The arrival at the movies of movies like ‘Captain Marvel’, ‘Wonder Woman’ and in the not too distant future ‘Black Widow’ is only proof that superheroines are taking on a lot of importance today, something that is also notable in merchandise Children at this Christmas time with toys like the ‘DC Super Hero Girls’ dolls.

The Warner Bros. Animation animated series is broadcast in Latin America through Cartoon Network and seeks to teach girls and boys to discover their unique skills and boost the power of teamwork and diversity to discover your own potential.

Which is not at all unpleasant considering the success of the first superhero movies from both the DC Comics Extended Universe (DCEU) and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with ‘Wonder Woman’ as ‘Captain Marvel’.

‘DC Super Hero Girls’ stars Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl, who not only have superpowers, but at the same time are adolescents facing everyday problems, like all young women their age.

It is easy for children to identify with them as we see the characters at home, at school, at work, doing all the fun things for a teenager, with the challenge of balancing their daily activities and their secret identity.

To continue the fun at home, further encourage your imagination, and pursue the goal of animated production, there is a new collection of ‘DC Super Hero Girls’ dolls in two versions.

The first with a casual wardrobe and another that includes removable accessories such as masks, capes, belts, gloves and more, so they can change from their everyday clothes to their heroine outfit when duty calls them.

So it’s a good suggestion to stick with the world of superheroes at all ages, ‘DC Super Hero Girls’ airs Monday through Thursday at 7:00 p.m. on Cartoon Network.