The best, or one of the best things about rock in particular or music in general is that it is not an exact science. You can have the best instrumentalists in the world and yet put together a project that does not take off, while the project of the kid who sets the stage is a total missile. You can make a deep, convoluted record that doesn’t snag or make a funny little fool that you can’t get out of your head. When I first saw the approach of Niña Coyote eta Chico Tornado, the girl on drums and the boy on guitar and vocals, I thought: “Is something so austere going to hold up?” Yes, it is sustained, it is sustained, but of course, pulling a great composition that makes you hum it almost unintentionally.

AITZSTAR

Errautsak. How difficult it will be not to throw continuous reference to The White Stripes. I try, but they are very similar. Same organization chart, similar sound … they even transmit that psychedelic dot in the plucking or the way of singing. The case is that they start with a monolithic drum kit, bass drum and snare well spaced, pulling large cymbals instead of hi-hat (note to note: single bass drum and drums playing with open arms, guaranteed strength) and a guitar in a couple of chords . The most technically difficult song is not always the best, and this is an example. As we enter flour, there are effects, but we do not stop resorting to pitching, even below the voices. It triggers a bad thing in my brain, like songs like There’s No Home for You Here, from the aforementioned The White Stripes. One, two, three … Rock!

Cuve head. I love this battery. Neither double bass drums nor bagpipes. Bass drum and snare mid tempo and good trallazos to the dishes, pure forcefulness. The closest thing to the word solemnity that a percussionist can be. They have a Led Zeppelin moment, with a rock and roll start, with the guitar emulating the bass busting John Paul Jones plectrums with the lower strings.

Azeri eta Herio. Now we do have charles for a tube, exchanging it with good rocks to the signature dishes of the house. The guitar is somewhat reminiscent of The Smashing Pumpkins on Zero’s bridge, just before the chorus. A heavier guitar, more pounding, emulating a forceful bass in the choruses, bringing the choruses to a kind of power pop to The Strokes, but the same essence of genuine rock.

Jungle Tornado. I’ve thought of the beginning of One, by MetallicA, in This is the end of The Doors, with the barge breaking through the inhospitable jungle of Vietnam, but it was a mirage. Úrsula brings out a rhythm similar to the stanzas of Jet Pilot from System of a Down, which is exchanged with a powerful decrescendo guitar player. This smells good, smells great.

Backintown. We needed it! Less forcefulness and more speed from Úrsula’s defensive line and Koldo’s total spread, which I don’t know why – will it be the language? – but it brings to mind Gorka, by Berri Txarrak (the styles are different, but true roll in the tone of voice …). If I knew any music, I’d like to play bass on a missile like this. Two minutes at full speed.

Metl. This one has one more trash roll. It could be from a MetallicA in the Load, from a Black Sabbath … even a Judas Priest if you hurry me. A very serious guitar, much darker. This is the kind of song that screwed Newsted’s neck. Úrsula, as always, surgical, puts the perfect dishes so that the song can take off with a roll between Bowie’s Space Oddity and the Krafktwerk’s Space Lab, to return to a forceful and dark rock.

Geroa. I see this one more Deftones, in that sleepy half-time that seems to be making room for Chino Moreno to start with those torn screams. Instead, Koldo’s voice comes in, but it has some effect. It’s like I’m singing from the other side of the phone line. As if we were hearing the instrumental on the floor and the voices were coming in from above.

Synesthesia. We flirt again in this instrumental with the metal. From a mirage to MetallicA’s Enter Sandman, we came out on a guitar that could easily be a Mustaine. If we start from the —unfair— basis of the resemblance of Niña Coyote eta Chico Tornado with The White Stripes, here these Basque speakers have opened a new path. I didn’t hear that much wink to metal in the Americans.

Neu ta Zeu. The tick tock of a time bomb, a phrase repeated like a mantra, tapping the box, the hi-hat enters … and boom! Just as pounding as Rammstein’s Mein Land, but mixed with a voice on the verge of breaking into a psychedelic excess. I love tic tac with the kick drum, and the bridge is crazy, between the guitar and the drums, like Franz Ferdinand, more power pop, but what was said, another mirage, the drums immediately return to that crude brand of House.

Bai bye. Why should Tony Iommi have a bronze statue that every guitar player in the world should make a pilgrimage to? Tell me if this song has no roots in the Sabbath Iron Man. Between them and a mid-tempo version of Am I Evil? of the Diamond Head (although the famous one is that of MetallicA). It ends up deriving a kind of The four horsemen, also from the MetallicA (what can I say, these two have a trash metal roll), which has Anthrax traits (well, in short, I don’t like it, it freaks me out).

F.U.A. Last stop. Of the longest reviews I’ve ever done, and I’m sad because I want more. With that I say everything. Ball and Biscuit, by the White Stripes, as a base. Okay, much dj above, a chorus like my admirers (they have never had the push they deserve) Saliva in Fuck All Y’All, but that base purely The White Stripes. A bass drum that calls for war and a guitar that can be distorted, crushed and plucked at the same time.

In short, two musicians, without bass, without keyboards, without a rhythmic guitar that carries the weight … the requirement of such a project is that there is no time to let yourself go or give the role to your partner. Úrsula and Koldo are more than compliant, making short but intense songs (not even 40 minutes for 11 songs), not missing anything partly instrumental – let’s see, there are no two guitars or there is no bass, but it is not a absence that makes the song limp – and highlighting both the dishes of one and the voice of another. The album sounds so motherfucker that I want to see them live, to see if with nerves they are able to defend such a proposal with dignity.

And whoever wants to talk to them, let them shout.

