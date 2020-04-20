The minor’s statements during a radio interview in Peru have caused controversy, some assure that the girl predicts the Last Judgment and others simply say that they do not believe her

The video of a little girl Peruvian who assures spoke to God It has gone viral through social networks because predicts that an event will occur next April, the 21st 2020.

In the video the little girl Gives an interview to the Radio Sauce Laguna Azul station in the Peruvian region of San Martín and recounts an alleged conversation he had with God in heaven through a dream.

The little girl She said that she was taken to heaven and described the announcer as this one, she also claimed to have seen the face of Jesus Christ.

The little girl whose identity was reserved for security, relates that she asked her God about a doctor who had said that on Tuesday the 21st of this month people would not leave their house “because something is going to come, a disease“, which ensures that God He confirmed that it was true, that he had sent an angel to speak to the doctor.

DOCTOR AND THE APRIL, THE 21ST

It should be noted that in the first week of April, Dr. Elmer Huerta, an expert in public health in Peru and an advisor to a media outlet, estimated based on statistics that the average peak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country was going to arrive on next April, the 21stthat is why the little girl he asked God about.

The doctor also estimated that for that day the number of hospitalized patients will increase, a greater number of people in ICU beds and a greater number of deaths.

DEATH WILL COME IN THE FORM OF SMOKE

The little girl I affirm that God authorized her to transmit the warning message so that people would not leave their homes because a disease in the form of smoke it was going to arrive.

“It is a smoke that says it will come like this, so those who ignore it and are not at home that day, that disease going to grab those outside his house, “says the little girl in interview.

He added that people, even if they are in their houses, have to close the doors because that smoke is going to pass from the front and is going to start killing people whom they find outside.

When the announcer asked that people who are outside are going to be infected, the little girl he corrected him and tells him that they are not going to be infected, but are going to die immediately.

Finally, the announcer asked the little girl tell the public the mandate to God:

“I tell them not to leave their house on Tuesday because there will be a disease stronger than the coronavirus, and that death will seize them immediately! little girl.

COVID-19 IN PERU

As of Monday, April 20, Peru has a record of 16,325 infected and 445 deaths from coronavirus.