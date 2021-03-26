Girl activated a charity that has donated dozens of computers to poor students in New York



Many families cannot afford a laptop.

Photo: Mariela Lombard / El Diario NY

When COVID-19 forced schools in New York City to close last year, little girl Daisy Hampton decided to help students who, without computers at home, would struggle with remote learning.

Hampton, who then I was only 12 years old and studying 7th grade, watching the news, she realized that some children would not have access to computers or the internet. So she took her $ 200 from Girl Scouts and bought a computer for Kimani, a girl in The Bronx.

“She was very grateful. We hugged quickly due to COVID, ”recalled Hampton. “He was smiling, asking questions. I was happy. His mother was also very happy ”. It was the beginning of a budding passion.

Hampton wanted to help more students like Kimani. So this young Manhattan resident started a GoFundMe page that is now has raised over $ 15,000.

With the @ IncludingYou2 initiative it has been able to buy and donate computers for three public schools in the Bronx and Mississippi and, next week, will deliver 25 in Manhattan’s Chinatown.

“I admire her for her compassion and hard work and for making everyone feel like they have a place at the table and in the classroom, ”her mother, Jennifer Hampton, who personally donated $ 500 to the cause at the start of the collection, told ABC News.

Daisy assures that She has learned a lot on this crusade, realizing how lucky she is. “If you don’t see anyone helping, you have to be prepared to take responsibility, because if it’s not you, who will do it next?” He enthusiastically asserted.

When schools and libraries closed in March last year because of the pandemic, then-NYC School Chancellor Richard Carranza acknowledged that about a third, equivalent to 300 thousand students in the city, perhaps did not have the necessary devices, such as computers, tablets or high speed internet access, or not even a space to connect, since they lived in shelters.