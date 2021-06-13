Girbau Vic wins the women’s table tennis League by beating Reus in the final

06/13/2021 at 5:09 PM CEST

The Girbau Vic was proclaimed this Sunday champion of the Spanish Superdivision of women’s table tennis after defeating Reus Ganxets de Reus 4-1 in the final held in Antequera (Málaga), a success that he repeats after also achieving it in 2018.

The Spanish international Sofia-Xuan Zhang led Girbau’s triumph by achieving the first and fourth points of the match by beating the French Anaïs Salpin already Sara Ramirez in two marathon matches that were resolved in a tight 3-2.

The other two points of the final carried the signature of the Welsh Charlotte carey and from serbia Gabriela feher by defeating Sara Ramirez (3-2) and Anaïs Salpin (3-0), while the Brazilian international Jessica Yamada achieved the only success of Reus by beating Feher in another even match (3-2).

The final was more even than the score reflects and thus four of the five games played were resolved by the minimum.

Final point to a very competitive course

The new champion, who relieves the UCAM of Cartagena, beat in the semifinals at Hujase-Jaén Inland Paradise of Jaén despite drawing at three, due to the fact that he managed more games than his rival.

This same situation led Reus with UCAM in the penultimate round in which they equalized with Murcia.

In addition, the Tarragona team had to play the quarterfinals against him Santa Eularia de Baleares, which he beat 4-0, while the Run away, the revelation of the women’s competition, won the Priego de Córdoba by 4-1.

The Balaguer of Catalonia, who lost 4-0 to the Tecnigen de Linares, and the TM Alicante, who tied three with the Irun Leka Enea of the Basque Country, but added fewer points, they dropped in category in the qualifying rounds played in Antequera, while in the regular league they lost their place on TM Rivas of Madrid and the Hispalis of Sevilla.