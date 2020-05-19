If you have ever sent a GIF on any social platform such as WhatsApp or Facebook, then it is sure that you have used GIPHY, a creation firm that joins the Facebook company today as part of the Instagram team.

Thanks to this agreement, an even larger library of GIFs will now be found on Instagram so that people can find the perfect option to express what they want to say.

“Many people in our community already know and love GIPHY. GIPHY makes everyday conversations more entertaining,” Facebook said in a statement.

According to the company, 50% of GIPHY’s traffic comes from Facebook’s family of applications, and of that number, half is only part of Instagram.

“By bringing Instagram and GIPHY together, we can make it easier for people to find the perfect GIFs and stickers on Stories and Direct. Both services are big supporters of the creator and artist community, and that will continue. Together, we can make it easy for anyone to create and share your work with the world, “Facebook explained.

It should be said that both on Instagram, as on Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp, GIPHY’s creations have been available for years and, after this agreement, its library, including its global content collection, will continue to operate, only it is expected to invest more in its technology. and API content and partner relationships.

Precisely Facebook clarified that users can still upload GIFs; API developers and partners will continue to have the same access to GIPHY’s APIs; And the GIPHY creative community will still be able to create great content.

And the intention of the agreement is that GIFs and stickers provide people with more meaningful and creative ways of expressing themselves. “We see the positive in how people use GIPHY in our products today, and we know that uniting the creativity and talent of the GIPHY team with ours will only accelerate the way people use visual communication to connect with each other,” Facebook concluded. .

