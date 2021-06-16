Giovanni Medina will request a restraining order for Ninel Conde – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

During the most recent transmission of ‘Chisme no like’, from YouTube, Javier Ceriani, driver, assures that Giovanni Medina will request a restraining order so that Ninel Conde cannot approach his youngest son.

According to the information from the broadcast of shows, Giovanni will ask in his next hearing, which is scheduled for Thursday, June 17, that the actress cannot approach little Emmanuel.

And it is that, Medina would be willing that the singer also stays away from the child, after she defended her husband, Larry Ramos, who is now under house arrest in Miami, Florida.

Giovanni would have thought it a bad move for Ninel to defend her husband even though he has many lawsuits for alleged fraud in the United States, where he was arrested and placed under house arrest.

Now, all that remains is to wait for the decision of the judge who will be at the next hearing in the Medina Conde case, which has given much to talk about in recent years.