Giovanni Medina sends a message to Ninel Conde through El Gordo y la Flaca

Giovanni Medina spoke with Raúl de Molina and Lili Estefan, hosts of El Gordo y la Flaca. The businessman and former de Ninel Conde He spoke about the hard times that the mother of his son goes through. And it is that today -April 21- they had an audience in Mexico, and the singer could not appear since she is in Miami, after Larry Ramos, her husband, was arrested in that city on charges of fraud. The FBI made the capture. Ramos owes more than $ 20 million dollars, he swindled approximately 200 people and among these it seems to be Alejandra Guzmán.

Medina maintains his opinion, to a large extent, about Ninel Conde. He repeated on several occasions that by not appearing at the hearing, In which it was possible to study the possibility that she would stop having contact with her son on the telephone, she shows, according to him, what her real priorities are.

Raúl de Molina and Lili Estefan insisted on wanting to know their opinion, on the possibility that the singer simply made a mistake in trusting who she shouldn’t have, because she fell in love. On this, Medina hinted that his ex knew exactly what he was doing. However, beyond his thinking, he took a different attitude about the custody of his son Emmanuel and sent a message to Ninel Conde through the cameras of El Gordo and La Flaca:

“To Ninel as the mother of my son, I invite you to be intelligent, I invite you to close this front. I have no interest in having a conflict with her. I disappear today, nothing else that allows me to get my son ahead. In other words, once we end this trial, let us end all this and team up to get Emmanuel forward. But let him not be with this utopia … “

About the contact that Ninel has with the minor with virtual calls, Giovanni Medina said: “When he remembers and connects. When pressed … she talks for a few minutes. And yes, it is certainly very important that she be part of my son’s life. I would invite her to fix her life so that she transmits good things to our son, but not to bring her things like the FBI, not to bring her things like this man she is married to. So if I don’t know who would send his son with someone like that ”.

The reason they never married, according to Medina, was because: “I didn’t feel there was a serious commitment. Ninel’s absences were too many in our house, in our family … She was always offered a family; I was always there to respond as a couple and as a man ”.

“Hopefully she can organize her life to get closer to her son,” he said. Giovanni Medina. On helping Ninel Conde when she returns to Mexico, the businessman offers himself, yes and only yes, everything is legal, otherwise not.

They say that when Larry Ramos was detained, Ninel Conde was smiling and shopping