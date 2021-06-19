Giovanni Medina named ‘Dad of the year’

One of the facets that you enjoy the most Giovanni medina It is your role as a parent, that is why The magazine ‘Cosas’ awarded him its cover of the month of June where they named him as the ‘Dad of the year’ for the dedication and dedication he has towards Emmanuel.

The publication recognized the businessman for his work as a father and in it they shared the interview they had with him and a very funny session in which he posed with his son in the Diego Rivera presidential suite, at the Presidente Intercontinental hotel in Polanco, Mexico.

There, Giovanni confessed to the media that it has not been an easy task, since he has to combine his professional work with fatherhood, but not for that reason he has neglected the upbringing of his son especially in such a difficult year.

“The truth is I do not know if he is a great dad, God knows that and my son knows, but I am a person who has decided to change his priorities and evolve them so that his are mine,” he explained in the interview. “There is nothing more important to me, he is my highest priority and that is why everything has been worth it. It is something that I would do a thousand times and today far from being tired, worn out, on the contrary, I am renewed and with more strength than ever to continue contributing all of myself for the well-being of EmmanuelSo the message for parents is to make their children their priority, that’s all ”, was another of his sincere responses that the magazine highlighted.

On the other hand, Giovanni also highlighted among his Instagram posts having participated with the Mexican media, whom he thanked for the distinction and took the opportunity to dedicate emotional words to his son.

“To Emmanuel for trusting me and allowing me to take me by the hand in this life, for making me so happy and teaching me to love,” says one of the lines he wrote.

Although he has starred in scandals with Ninel Conde, has put his son above all with whom he has a beautiful relationship and shows it at every opportunity on his social networks where you can see all the complicity that exists between them and that they exchange pure smiles.

There is no doubt that Giovanni is willing to do anything to see who he considers the most important person to him smile. There are many reasons why the entrepreneur scores points as an excellent father and it must be recognized that despite everything, Giovanni is seen wasting happiness next to Emmanuel.