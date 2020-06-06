Giovanni López detained for not wearing a mask. Cristian López to Governor Alfaro: “If you had not put masks on, he would be alive”

Giovanni’s brother denies Governor Alfaro

Regeneration, June 5, 2020. Through a message on social networks, Cristian López, Giovanni’s brother killed by the police, directly accused the Jalisco governor of lying, aggravating his dead brother, and being responsible for giving the order to make the face mask mandatory.

Cristian López released a short message on social networks addressed to the people of Jalisco and Governor Alfaro.

Choppy, at times delaying his words for the evident emotion contained, Giovanni’s brother clarified, first of all, that his brother if he was arrested on the grounds that he had no face mask.

You are the responsible Governor

Lord Governor Enrique Alfaro, and all Jaliscienses

«I am Cristian, brother of Giovanni López killed because of him», pointed directly and explained promptly.

You said it was mandatory to wear a face mask, bypassing the higher lawshe expressed.

Governor Alfaro Lies

And you lie. He is lying when he says that it wasn’t because of a mask, made-up that he was drugged or whatever “ accused.

The law that was applied to him was due to a mask that he did not have, he pointed out.

– «If you had not said to go to forces (the mask) this would not have happened to him, he would be alive and happily working«-.

“Because of him Mandatory mouth mask law and that’s why they killed him”: Brother of Giovanni López

– «I demand justice for Giovanni«, he concludes in his message.

@EnriqueAlfaroR and his State Attorney General Gerardo Octavio Solís Gómez LIE! Giovanni if ​​he was murdered for not wearing a mask!

Here is the testimony of his brother. # AlfaroAsesinoRepresor #AlfaroRenuncia #AlfaroCobarde pic.twitter.com/296Wdk74mq

– Mohamed ¨El Majakano¨ Qaim (@ MuhammadibnDaw2) June 5, 2020

Police beat to death mason for not bringing mouth masks in Jalisco

Giovanni López, 30 years old, arrested by police in Jalisco. Beaten to death. Governor accused of terror and persecution of coronavirus

Jalisco, bricklayer beaten to death for not wearing face masks

Regeneration, June 3, 2020. In Jalisco media it was revealed that Giovanni López, 30, was detained, beaten, and then delivered to his family members dead, the facts for not wearing a mouthpiece.

Through a video, the complaint was made public, in fact

“Giovanni López was taken away by police from Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, Jalisco for not using face masks during the contingency.”

– «They returned him dead. Police brutality is not only in the United States, ”they denounce on social networks.

He went out to dinner

On May 4 Giovanni went out with his family to dinner, when police from Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos detained them for not using face masks on public roads.

However, they began to beat him, they took him into custody and the next day they returned his body

– «(….) They brutally beat him to death just for not bringing a damn face mask This is the state of terror and persecution that Governor Enrique Alfaro has installed».

This is how Giovanni López, a 30-year-old bricklayer, was taken away by the municipal police of Ixtlahuacán in Jalisco for not wearing face masks. They beat him to death … the State of Terror and Persecution installed by the governor @EnriqueAlfaroR pic.twitter.com/BMRRSgkjhC – Jorge Armando Rocha (@rochaperiodista) June 3, 2020

Research

“The Ixtlahuacán police are the dirtiest and most corrupt that are known, police officers who are nothing more than animals, and yet the latter offend them because they have more respect than those guys,” says a user of the Pearl of Guadalajara.

He even adds on Twitter:“There’s something wrong with me here and believe me I’m going to find out.”

Trial of Alfaro

– “We cannot allow such lacerating acts, the Jalisco government has already shown clear behaviors of abuse of power, terrorizing the population, leading to murders,” says Claudia Serrano on networks.

– “# JuicioAlfaro” – proclaims