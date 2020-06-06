Giovanni López was arrested on May 4 by the municipal police of Ixtlahuacán de Los Membrillos, a town 40 kilometers from Guadalajara, the capital of the State of Jalisco. The next day, when his family went to look for him at the police station, Giovanni had died. The medical report indicates that he died of traumatic brain injury, a brain dysfunction caused by a violent blow to the head. In this case, while in police custody. The family denounces that the body had other injuries and a bullet in the left foot. López, who was 30 years old, was allegedly arrested for not using a face mask on public roads. His death – and video of his forcibly detaining at least 10 uniformed men – was released a month later, after the family reported that the authorities had not launched an investigation.

“Look how they bring it! I was sitting here because he doesn’t have a mask on,” a woman yells desperately as the police officers load López into a municipal police van. Giovanni’s brother Christian López films the arrest while crossing insults with one of the uniformed men. Her video went viral on Wednesday, amid the global echo of protests in the United States over the murder of George Floyd, an African-American man who died in the State of Minneapolis after being suffocated by a police officer. Giovanni López’s death has outraged Mexico, which, like its northern neighbor, has a long and dark history of police abuse.

On Thursday afternoon, a group of protesters gathered in the Parque Revolución, in the center of Guadalajara, to march towards the headquarters of the State Government in protest at the death of López. In front of the building, some of the assistants set fire to at least two police vehicles and painted graffiti on the facade of the Government Palace with complaints against state authorities and law enforcement. The police dispersed the protesters with tear gas bombs when a group attempted to enter the government headquarters by force.

A month after the events, the authorities have not yet clarified the reason for López’s arrest and the police officers involved have not been dismissed or called to testify, as reported by the state government. Jalisco’s attorney general, Gerardo Solís Gómez, has ruled out the thesis that López was detained for not wearing a mask because this reason is not listed in police reports. “[Los reportes] they only refer to the administrative detention of an aggressive person, ”Solís Gómez said Wednesday night at a press conference. “The first thing would be to clearly establish that there is a report that makes the difference in how the acts were carried out.”

As the family has denounced, the municipal president of Ixtlahuacán de Los Membrillos, Eduardo Cervantes Aguilar, of the PRI, offered them 200,000 pesos (just under $ 10,000) in exchange for not making the video public. He also told them, always according to the family story, that they had to choose between money and death. Cervantes Aguilar, who had been silent in recent days, said in a radio interview on Thursday that the investigating police in charge of the case “suggested” that he not remove the officers involved from force. When asked who had made the suggestion, he assured that he did not know who asked him. The mayor of Ixtlahuacán de Los Membrillos also limited himself to denying the family’s accusations in an interview with a local media outlet, and said that “he has not asked much to avoid hindering the investigation.” An attitude that has also drawn criticism because the police Jalisco locals are constantly singled out for collusion with the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), a powerful criminal organization that manipulates police forces to resolve local disputes.

Another of the authorities mentioned is the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, who has been harshly criticized for his strict isolation measures to mitigate the pandemic and for using public force to enforce them. Jalisco was one of the few states in Mexico to impose a mandatory quarantine on April 20, but the use of a face mask has been mandatory since May 18 – two weeks after López’s death – after announcing the partial reopening of some economic activities. This Thursday at noon, Alfaro came out to clarify that López’s death was an “atrocity” for which both the police and the municipal authorities were responsible. “There was no participation of state police in these events,” he justified on Twitter. He also defended the theory that López had been arrested for assaulting the police, but wanted to clarify: “We are not investigating why he was arrested, we are investigating why he was killed and who killed him.”

When Alfaro announced the de-escalation in his State, he said that some measures of social distancing would be mandatory and that “the public force will have the task of enforcing them.” López’s case is not the first of police abuse that has transcended in Jalisco in recent months.

Giovanni López worked as a bricklayer and died on May 5 after being transferred from the penitentiary to the municipal medical service. “We passed our hand,” is the phrase with which they explained to López’s aunt that her nephew ended up in a hospital. His arrest on a commercial street while dining with his family has outraged a country in which, according to the latest Public Security survey by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, almost 90% of the population distrusts the police. Social networks in Mexico have exploded with complaints about the impunity with which he was killed in the midst of a pandemic that yesterday registered more than a thousand deaths to exceed the 11,700 deaths.