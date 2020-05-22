Giovanna Rispoli recalled in an interview that she was harassed on her social networks. ‘I think the horrible commentary phase has passed. The younger, the worse. There are many evil people ‘, defined the actress, currently seen in the reprise of the soap opera’ Totalmente Demais’. Cinema student Giovanna revealed the end of her relationship with student Felipe Tupinambá

Giovanna Rispoli joined the singles team. Jojô interpreter of the soap opera “Totalmente Demais” – currently being replayed at seven o’clock – ended the relationship with student Felipe Tupinambá. “With the coronavirus, he was forced to return to Brazil (he was studying in the USA). It is even a bit contradictory, because we finished because of the distance and, three weeks later, he returned. But I am fine and I think he too “, said to TV columnist Patricia Kogut, from” O Globo “. While they were together, the 18-year-old actress delivered jealousy on the part of the university student.

Actress has been the target of harassment on the web: ‘Horrible comments’

Recently out of “Malhação”, in which Milena, a hearing impaired person, lived for which she took Libras classes, said she had already been the target of harassment on the Internet. “I already received a lot more. As much as I blocked people with no idea they stopped showing up. I think the horrible commentary phase has passed. The younger, the worse. There are many evil people. As I grew up, they saw that I am really against that kind of thing and they disappeared. I have an audience now that is more of a militancy, so, it’s quiet “, stressed Giovanna, who also receives affection from the public for photos posted on the big network.

Actress Almost Fired Police Against Internet User: ‘Scary Messages’

And because of an Internet user, the family narrowly did not need to call the police. “A guy was stalking me (following) on ​​the networks, sending scary messages. I always told my parents everything, they never had to mess with my networks. When something like this came up, I would alert,” he guaranteed. “We talked to a police officer my mother knows and he said that if it happened again, we should take action. But the person ended up disappearing,” added Giovanna, a skating fan to keep up with measures.

Giovanna is in Film School

For now away from the studios, where a little villain once lived in “Boogie Oogie” (2014), she dedicates herself to studies in Social Communication with a degree in Cinema. Classes had started when the period of social isolation began. “Everyone is adapting, doing the best they can. The college offers video conferencing,” explained the university student. The actress accumulates in her career participation in the soap opera “Em Família”, in the series “O Mecanismo” and “Carcereiros” and in films like “Fala Sério, Mãe!”.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

