In pregnancy, Giovanna Ewbank is keeping her body moving with light training. ‘I’ve been able to exercise a little, go for a walk and meditate in the garden. This time for me is fundamental: time to stop, breathe, think ‘, he explained in an interview with Marie Claire

Giovanna Ewbank detailed the exercise routine for her first pregnancy. The presenter is keeping her body in motion with light workouts, without much concern for her physique. For the artist, the important thing is the connection with the life she is generating. “I have been able to exercise a little, walking and meditating in the garden. This time is fundamental for me: time to stop, breathe, think,” explained Bruno Gagliasso’s wife in an interview with Marie Claire.

Giovanna Ewbank assesses belly growth: ‘It took’

Giovanna Ewbank noticed some changes in her body with her pregnancy, especially the circumference of her belly. “The belly took a while to appear and it was only now, close to the 27th week, that I started to feel the baby move. It took a while! And it makes a difference, right? It is very tasty. that I would have this love for my new body “, he considered.

Gagliasso and Ewbank had contact with friend with COVID

Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank were afraid of having contracted the COVID-19 virus after contact with friend Fernanda Paes Leme. “I found Fê after she returned from a wedding in Bahia, where she was infected with the coronavirus,” recalled the presenter. The actress became infected at the wedding of the influencer Marcela Minelli, as well as Gabriela Pugliesi, Preta Gil and more guests. The three are currently cured. “We saw each other on the birthday of a mutual friend and a week later the diagnosis came. My family was desperate. We dismissed the employees and stayed 12 days locked at home,” he added.

Giovanna Ewbank canceled pandemic prenatal exams

Giovanna Ewbank is pregnant with her third child and is taking extra care to avoid contamination. “Because of the pregnancy, my situation is complex, I had to deselect superimportant tests, in the middle of prenatal care. I was very afraid, anxious. The luck is that I had already done the morphological ultrasound. [que mapeia o desenvolvimento do bebê]”, he detailed.

Giovanna Ewbank highlights fear of husband fainting in childbirth

Giovanna Ewbank revealed that she was worried about her husband, Bruno Gagliasso, during delivery. In a video published on Youtube, the presenter answered some questions about the care of a newborn baby and highlighted fears for her husband’s well-being at delivery. “I am afraid you will pass out in childbirth. He cannot see blood that gives a black roof,” added Giovanna.

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’