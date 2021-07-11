Giorgio Chiellini surrenders to Harry Kane

LONDON.

The defender of the Italian national team, Giorgio Chiellini, appeared this Saturday to talk about the final of the European Championship and he was excited about being able to achieve the second title in history for his country within the continental competition.

Without a warm heart you won’t survive a Wembley final against England. But without a cool head either. There will be times when you have to dare and others when you have to be lucid. It is not imaginable to be able to control the game for 90 minutes, “he said.

The captain of the Azzurra prepares to try to stop Harry Kane, author of four goals in this European Championship.

He is a physical player, but also a technical one. He knows how to give assists, score a header, shoot from far, throw fouls … It’s incredible, I admire him, “he said.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.