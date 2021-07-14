Giorgio Chiellini awaiting his renewal with Juventus after winning Euro 2021

Giorgio Chiellini, captain of the Italian national team and one of the great protagonists of the victory in the Eurocup, is currently without a team, after the expiration of his contract with him Juventus Turin.

The veteran defender, nine-time champion of Italy, ended his contract with Juventus on June 30 and played the semi-finals against Spain and the final of the European Championship against England as a player without a club.

Also read: Sergio Ramos wants Lionel Messi at PSG and sends him a ‘recadito’

Chiellini’s previous contract, 36 years old, provided for a payment of 3.5 million euros net per year and, despite the fact that in Italy there are no doubts about his continuity at Juventus, there is still no official agreement between the two parties.

It is expected that in the coming weeks the Turin club will confirm the extension of the contract of a player who marked Juventine history in recent seasons and who was the protagonist along with his teammate Leonardo Bonucci in the “azzurra” rear.

Chiellini himself acknowledged, during the European Championship, that the situation does not worry him at all and that he was focused one hundred percent on the continental tournament.

José Mourinho in 2018 “Bonucci and Chiellini could go to Harvard University and teach classes on how to be a central defender” pic.twitter.com/KC6pPtp0Ev – Offside (@ESPN_FDJ) July 14, 2021

Last year he was one of the Juventus players who convinced the locker room to give up part of their salaries to help the club cope with the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the club has the support and appreciation of colleagues and board.

The Italian has played for Juventus since 2005 and the last season was the sixteenth of his career for the Turin team, with which he played 535 games and scored 36 goals.

He won nine Serie A titles, five Italian Super Cups and five Italian Cups, in addition to reaching and losing two Champions League finals, in 2015 against Barcelona of Spanish Luis Enrique Martínez and in 2017 against Real Madrid of Frenchman Zinedine Zidane .

In his career he has also accumulated 112 appearances for the Italian national team, with which he won the European Championship last Sunday by beating England in the final penalty shoot-out. After this triumph, and the celebrations on Monday, Chiellini went on vacation to Sardinia with his family and that of his friend Leonardo Bonucci.

Giorgio Chiellini: “This European Championship is dedicated to Davide Astori. We would have liked to have him with us, but he will always be present in our thoughts and our hearts. ” pic.twitter.com/2jbWJKOcNd – Mundialistas (@Mundialistas) July 13, 2021

For now, the Turin squad started the preseason on Wednesday at the Continassa sports center under the command of coach Massimiliano Allegri, who officially opened his second stage in Turin.

While waiting for the international footballers who played the Copa América and the Eurocup to be added, Argentine Paulo Dybala was one of the protagonists.

Yesterday I uploaded this video about the moment when Donnarumma for the last penalty. What I had not seen is that Chiellini says the famous “kiricocho” to gafar Saka pic.twitter.com/pNqKUDWXG4 – Manu Heredia (@ ManuHeredia21) July 13, 2021

The “Jewel” stayed for several minutes taking photos and signing autographs before entering J Medical for the pertinent medical examinations, cheered by a hobby who asked him to take the Champions League to Turin.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content