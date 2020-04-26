In early April, in an open letter to WWD, an American credibility vehicle specialized in fashion and considered a high-impact voice in the industry, the Italian designer Giorgio Armani, 85, founder of his namesake brand and owner of an estimated personal fortune at 5.4 billion euros, it sent a clear and direct message to the fashion world.

Before commenting on the content of the letter, it is important to remember the legacy that Armani has built in the last few decades – hence, its credibility to be heard worldwide. He went from being an independent designer to number 1 in the powerful fashion group he built, making from haute couture collections to prêt-à-porter, including accessories, perfumes, beauty products, hotels and even florists.

Armani is an active figure in the market, an open workaholic and practically the “patron of Italian fashion”. He created the uniforms of that country’s police force and is the first name we see when we land at Milan international airport – his brand takes from end to end the largest hangar in Linate, entrance to the capital of Italian fashion.

Let’s go back to the letter. In it, Armani rethinks the concept and time of the collections life cycle. “The decline of the fashion industry as we know it began when luxury fashion adapted fast fashion concepts. Luxury cannot and should not be fast,” he says. “It makes no sense at all for one of my creations to be in a store for only three weeks and become obsolete. I consider that to be immoral. The customer should once again appreciate the authenticity of luxury, appreciate its construction.”

Armani cites the waste of money in the grand parades held during the launch seasons around the world and goes deep when he says that this communication action will become inappropriate and even vulgar; and that kind of behavior is unacceptable going forward. Of course, in times of crisis, values ​​are put to the test and new models have the opportunity to emerge. “The turbulence of the moment is enormous, but the chance to discuss what is wrong is in our hands,” he concludes.

Armani is not alone and his voice has been echoing loudly. According to Carlos Ferreirinha, president of MF Consultoria and expert in the luxury market, the stylist spoke important truths about a schizophrenic world calendar with inverted seasons, meaningless sales, involved in the culture of excess and a circular economy that does not happen. “A man, who reaches his 80s leaving an incredible legacy and decides, because of the crisis generated by covid-19, to make the necessary changes, is something surprising. Few brands have made the true and genuine decision to take such courageous steps as he says he will, “says the consultant.

In conversation with journalist, consultant and fashion writer Gloria Kalil, the certainty of the indignation of one of the most respected professionals in Brazil is clear. “Armani is right. We will have to resize the entire fashion market and maybe, finally, we can return to value the creations. The consumer is spoiled and does not have time to even enjoy what he consumes”, he says.

For the past ten years, I have been in virtually every fashion week in the world. The culture of excess mentioned by the philosopher Gilles Lipovetsky was evident and proved to be more and more powerful every day. We saw a consumer afflicted by constant news to fill an increasingly emotional hole. We want to have our desires satisfied at any cost and, thus, we become pampered beings, taken over by constant consumer desires that must have immediate responses from stressed brands to create something new every week. A vicious circle that corrupts the human potential for legitimate creation and our appreciation of that creation.

