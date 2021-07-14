Giorgi swept Lausanne on a day flooded by the rains

The organization of Lausanne WTA 250 he’s checking the weather forecast almost minute by minute. Is that the rains have been preventing the normal course of the tournament to the point that this Wednesday they hope to be able to complete the matches corresponding to the first round. Beyond that, the rainfall subsided at one point during the day and three games could be played.

Camila giorgi she swept her debut by beating Norway’s Ulrikke Eikeri 6-2, 6-0 in 59 minutes of play. What’s more, Anna Blinkova beat Olga Govortsova 2-6, 6-4 and 6-2, while Lucia Bronzetti She did not give local Tess Sugnaux a chance by defeating her 6-1 and 6-0.