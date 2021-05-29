Gio Urshela walked to the initial when he barely had 3 balls

The Colombian Gio Urshela walked to starting with just three pitches out of the zone against the Detroit Tigers in the MLB.

Through the game of Yankees of New York and the Detroit Tigers, Gio Urshela he walked to starting when he barely had the count at 3-2.

Some companions of the Gio Urshela They were in laughter in the dugout, for many it is something funny although for the manager not, he may think that his third base is playing uncontrolled.

Here the video:

Gio Urshela walked on three balls and no one seemed to notice at all pic.twitter.com/41APu7gcen – Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 29, 2021

It is not the first time that something like this has happened in the MLB, it is normal that in each season a batter loses concentration and forget the count. Just as some go to the dugout thinking they are struck out, others go to the initial thinking that there are 4 bad.

In the end the Yankees were left on the ground with a two-run homer by Robbie Grosman in the bottom of the 10th inning.