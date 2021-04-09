Gio Urshela out after side effects of the Coronavirus vaccine

The Colombian Gio Urshela was placed on the injured list of the Yankees of New York after receiving side effects against the coronavirus vaccine on the MLB.

All players and staff of the Yankees received their vaccines against the coronavirus, so far the only one that has shown signs of side effects is Gio Urshela, the team’s star third baseman.

To fill the void that it leaves Gio Urshela on the Yankees roster, they called up infielder Mike Ford from the alternate site.

Here the report:

Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed INF Gio Urshela on the COVID injured list due to side effects from vaccination.

• Recalled INF Mike Ford (# 36) from the Alternate Site. – Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) April 9, 2021

It is NOT a secret that Yankees don’t have a quick answer to replace Gio UrshelaSince Miguel Andujar is on the disabled list and there are no signs of his return, Tyler Wade could be the temporary replacement for the Colombian.