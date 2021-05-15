Gio Urshela hit a three-run homer with the Yankees

Gio Urshela connected home run of three races tonight with the Yankees of New York in the 2021 season of the Big leagues – MLB.

Despite presenting some discomfort in his body that prevented him from the beginning of the game against the Baltimore Orioles, Urshela he responded as a pop-up with a long home run in the big top.

A launch that stayed in the power zone of Gio Urshela, he took advantage of it in his turn and sent her to fly between the center and right field of the Big leagues.

The Colombian replied to the manager of the Yankees, Aaron Boone, who gave him the confidence and did know how to take advantage of it by connecting this long home run on the MLB.

Here the video:

Pinch hitter: Gio Urshela. 😎

In this campaign, Gio Urshela registers .298 of average, 19 RBIs and five homers with the uniform of the Yankees in the 2021 harvest of the MLB.

It should be noted that with this home run the Colombian turned the score around to put the Bombers’ organization up 5-4 against Baltimore.

No doubt when Urshela He starts to bat there is no pitcher who can stop his powerful offense, both personally and collectively with his franchise of MLB.