Pregnant, Giovanna Ewbank was the star of an essay made by her husband, Bruno Gagliasso, and shared one of the photos on her Instagram this Wednesday (29). She is on the cover of Marie Claire magazine and the records of her pregnant with the children were made during the isolation of the family at the couple’s farm. “My angels,” wrote the presenter. In the comments, Bruna Marquezine did not contain the enchantment with the record. “My God, my God,” exclaimed the young woman, who proposed to help her friend with the organization of the trousseau for her new son. “How I love it,” added Marquezine.

Most famous are enchanted with click: ‘How much love’

Giovanna details reaction of the heirs: ‘Titi thinks the baby is hers’

In virtual chat with

Fábio Porchat, Giovanna revealed that the heirs are

with different behaviors before the arrival of the brother. “Títi thinks the baby is hers. Kisses my belly all day, wakes the baby up every morning …”, reported Bruno Gagliasso’s wife, also citing the youngest boy’s reaction: “Bless is kind of shitting, asks: ‘oh, the baby will be born when’. Then we explain that it will be after his birthday “. “Everyone is enjoying it a lot, this quarantine is making everyone live this pregnancy more, we try to see the positive sides”, added Giovanna.

Couple considering names for new heir

On Giovanna’s YouTube channel, she and Gagliasso

told some of the names that the 3rd child may have, like Gael. “It was the first name we thought of for the baby, but we gave up. We kept calling for so long, that afterwards we said: ‘Wow, people. It looks like it’s already gone'”. Another possibility indicated by the two is Lion. “It was very much in our head. We went to do an ultrasound of the baby and the guy who welcomed us was called Lion. He was beautiful. When we asked his name, Bruno and I, we looked at each other. It has everything to do too , lion, African, our children are African and it may also be born of the sign of lion “, justified the pregnant woman.

(By Marilise Gomes)

