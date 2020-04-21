Giovanna Ewbank posted a photo in which she appeared powerful after starring in a photo session that had her husband Bruno Gagliasso as author of the records. According to the artist, the actor showed his skill as a photographer in a rehearsal with her children, Títi and Bless. The click earned praise from celebrities like Grazi Massafera and anonymous followers.

Giovanna Ewbank told followers on Instagram that her husband, Bruno Gagliasso, proved his affinity with the cameras in the backstage to record family moments. “These days my husband played the photographer and did a beautiful photo shoot with me and the children …”, said the artist, in the seventh month of pregnancy of her third child with the actor. With an open denim jacket, the artist, who already notices movements in the pregnancy belly, still revealed to have received a virtual assistance from her makeup artist. “And I managed to do my make and hair alone with the help of my little fairy Cleide Araújo for facetime! And I think it happened, right? I loved it … Did you like it? Okay? Soon I’ll tell you about the photos … Why is it surprise! “he exclaimed.

Grazi Massafera friendly girlfriend: ‘Most wonderful tummy’

The presenter won several praise in the comments. Some of them, even coming from celebrities. “Belly more wonderful than beautiful!” Said Grazi,

whose oldest niece stole the show in a recent post on the web. “It was great!” Replied actress Carolina Ferraz. Lucy Ramos also opined: “They rocked a lot. Perfection!”. To some anonymous fans, Gio gave details of her husband’s new hobby. “Bruno since he started taking pictures, he hasn’t stopped,” he wrote. And, according to her, the result is more than approved: “In love with his photos, I keep saying”.

Older daughter also has a gift for photography

Previously, Giovanna was clicked by the eldest daughter, Chissomo, 6,

in a bikini and with the pregnancy belly in evidence. “Photographer title. Because now she also takes pictures of me!”, She captioned when sharing the record. When answering a follower, the youtuber highlighted the girl’s ability: “She rocks a lot in the photos. Always well framed and still tells me to pose”.

Couple has favorite names for heir

Excited for the arrival of the new heir, Giovanna and Bruno have

a list of names to decide how they will baptize the boy. According to the presenter, Gael is one of them. “It was the first name that we thought of for the baby, but we gave up. We kept calling for so long, that afterwards we said: ‘Wow, people. It seems like it has passed’. Then I met Paulo Gustavo’s children and one of them is Gael. I’m not going to give the same name, but although he said: ‘there’s no problem ”, he said. “In short, Paulo Gustavo: it could be Gael,” added Bruno in a video shared on the women’s channel on Youtube. Lion is another highly rated possibility. “We went to do an ultrasound of the baby and the guy who welcomed us was called Lion. He was beautiful. When we asked his name, Bruno and I, we looked at each other. It is also all about, lion, African, ours children are African and it may also be born of the sign of the lion “, said Giovanna.

