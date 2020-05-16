Presenter Giovanna Ewbank and her husband, Bruno Gagliasso, gathered family clothes and accessories, new and little used, in a bazaar to raise funds to fight the coronavirus. ‘Do you know that feeling that we can do more? We have felt that way, even though we are already on several fronts, we think about what else we could do, ‘he said.

Giovanna Ewbank owns a powerful closet and decided to forgo some items from it for a charity bazaar with the objective of raising funds for institutions that work to fight the Coronavirus, a pandemic that has already caused more than 14 thousand deaths in Brazil. There will be more than 500 pieces, including clothes, shoes and accessories. “Bruno and I let go of many things. Do you know that feeling that we can do more? We have been feeling this way, even though we are already on several fronts, we thought about what else we could do”, explained the artist, pregnant de Zyan, name chosen for the couple’s third child.

Sales will start on Friday (15) on the website of Giovanna’s children’s brand, “I Am” and include items from Títi, 6, and Bless, 5, the couple’s heirs, and also from close friends of the company. family. “I took advantage of this time at home and we took everything out of the closet. We called on some friends to reinforce this team like Fernanda Paes Leme and even my mother and the children joined this team with us”, indicated the youtuber.

Among the items available for sale are the couple’s eldest daughter’s bikinis. Owner of colorful beach looks, the girl “donated” two stylish sets, available for R $ 50 each. There are also items from international brands, such as sportswear Adidas, and even a new marsala lingerie, for sale for R $ 136 (see photo below). The values ​​of all items will vary between R $ 10 and R $ 150 and all preparations behind the scenes respect the safety instructions indicated by the health authorities.

Andressa Suita made donations after selling wedding dress and over 90 pairs of shoes

Who also had a similar initiative to obtain donations in the pandemic scenario was Andressa Suita: fashionista assumed and married to the countryman Gusttavo Lima, the model put hundreds of items for sale online with income reverted to charities. Among the items were, for example, the dress she wore at her civil wedding with the singer and more than 90 pairs of different shoes. “Women wearing 37, look at the amount of shoes! They have boots, sandals, pumps … I won’t show you everything because I want to make you curious … There’s a lot of cool stuff here!”, Indicated Gabriel’s mother , 2, and Samuel, 1, through social media.

