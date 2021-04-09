Ginobili approves of Deck’s arrival in the NBA: “Great news!”

The bombing exploded last night. The Argentine player, Gabriel Deck, left Real Madrid and headed to the United States to play in the final stretch of the season with the Thunder. The news was advanced by the Spanish journalist Chema de Lucas and AS was able to confirm it over the next few minutes. The bomb exploded just a couple of hours after Real Madrid had qualified for the Euroleague quarterfinals, by defeating Fenerbahçe in Istanbul with an extraordinary performance from Deck. The Argentine thus says goodbye to the white club and heads to the other side of the Atlantic to start a new adventure, following the steps that Facundo Campazzo, currently in the Nuggets, decided to take a few months ago.

The reaction to his departure has not been long in coming, and social networks have exploded showing their approval or anger for a movement that has been unanimously surprising at this point in the season and with the most important part of it ahead. One of those who has expressed his opinion on Twitter has been the Argentine basketball legend Manu Ginobili, who has been in charge of celebrating the news, thus demonstrating that he closely follows the professional career of his compatriots. “Great news for our basketball! Tortu Deck from Madrid to the Thunder !!”, said the four-time NBA champion, while sharing the exclusive of Chema de Lucas. A message that has quickly gone viral from a man who knows a lot about the best league in the world.