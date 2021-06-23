Ginny Hoffman and her daughter only want justice, although they regret what Héctor Parra is experiencing

Ginny Hoffman and her daughter Alexa just want justice.

Although they regret what they are living Hector Parra (named at the judicial level as Héctor “N”), Alexa’s father and Ginny’s ex-partner, trust that the Mexican legal system will make her pay for her mistakes.

“Of course you get down, we have cried a lot for everything that has happened, it hurts us that this person goes through a situation like this because, at the end of the day, when you go through life making mistakes of that magnitude there has to be a consequence, unfortunately, “said Ginny in an interview.

At the moment, Héctor is in preventive prison for the alleged crimes of sexual abuse and corruption of minors; on Friday he was linked to the process and is currently in the North Prison.

In the next 45 days, the investigation will continue, the facts will be credited with data and evidence before the Public Ministry.

Then, they will be presented in front of a judge in an intermediate stage, in a hearing where facts and rights will be clarified, all to prepare the case and take it to a trial hearing, as explained by Hoffman’s lawyer, Olivia Rubio.

“What is sought is what the law determines, economic compensation is not sought, it is not repaired in this way (the damage) nor can forgiveness be granted because it is society that is affected,” said the legal representative.

Héctor’s defense indicates irregularities and inconsistencies in the case, as well as influentialism on the part of the deputy Sergio Mayer.

“The lawyer for the other party can say anything, however, all this will be proven in front of a judge.

“He says that there is influence peddling and that we have not proven the facts. If so, it could be easy for him to discredit them in front of a different judge, because the trial judge is different from the one who issues the arrest warrant and the one who determines the link to the process, ”said Rubio.

Even Héctor’s defense assured that Hoffman could be blamed for co-participation in the crime of sexual abuse.

“If he (Héctor“ N ”) believes that Mrs. Hoffman is a partner in this situation, it is because surely he also knows that the events happened, he will have a version of how the events happened.

“By saying this, it seems to me that he is obviously accepting that the events happened,” said the lawyer.

He added that in the first of the opinions that were made to Alexa (in November), the expert from the Prosecutor’s Office concluded that between his saying and his feeling there was no congruence, affective dissonance was pointed out.

In a follow-up, which, Rubio commented that it was an enlargement of the first but not a new one, it was determined that no symptoms were detected as a consequence of sexual assault.

It was until the third, carried out by a private expert, in which it was shown that it was.

“It is not that it had not happened, but that, at that moment, he did not present alterations in his psyche, that is, he did not experience the anguish that he experienced a year before or what he is experiencing right now. When she did this first study, Alexa did not present alterations, but that does not imply that the fact did not happen.

“We decided to go for a study with a private expert, because we know him and he is an expert who is recognized by the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City, he is a recognized expert, that we as a firm have worked and trust because he is a forensic psychologist, he has knowledge to detect child abuse, “said Rubio.

He also commented that they are not refused to redo a study of Alexa with experts from the CDMX Prosecutor’s OfficeHe even announced that they will ask the current treating doctors to make a report on what they have found in the 18-year-old girl.

Hoffman indicated that on social networks they have received attacks, threats and rude messages.

Both Hoffman and Rubio asked that Hector’s bisexuality not be mixed with his criminal behavioras it has nothing to do with it.

“The only thing I could tell you is to face your daughter, accept what she did and ask her forgiveness,” Hoffman said.

HE SAID SO

“Here the victim is Alexa, not Héctor ‘N’. I think there has to be responsibility on the part of the media, empathy on the part of society in general ”.

Olivia Rubio, attorney for Ginny and alexa Hoffman.

BY: Froylan Escobar