The Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García, affirmed that the increase in positive cases of coronavirus is due to the fact that the disease “entered humble neighborhoods” and not the opening of activities. In addition, he anticipated that the country will raise with the World Health Organization that when there is a vaccine “it is available to everyone and we do not end up with unrealistic prices.”

“Every day we are concerned. Clearly in the last days there is an increase in cases that has to do with the virus entering humble neighborhoods, especially in the City of Buenos Aires and a little in the Province of Buenos Aires, and not with the openness and the greater flow of people in recent days, “said the head of the Health portfolio, in statements to channel A24 .

”When moving for example to the villas, where isolation is more difficult, it expands with a very strong speed. We are helping the City and various parties in the suburbs very intensely with much more direct surveillance, reaching into the neighborhoods, identifying outbreaks through symptoms, acting quickly and circumscribing the spread of the virus, “he added.

Regarding the general situation of the pandemic, González García analyzed: “We have been four months, but the world did not find a technological alternative or have a recipe to end this. We are applying a very old recipe that is quarantine, which in the past allowed to end great epidemics in the world. We have used this old recipe and we are going through it well, despite the tragedy of the dead and within what is magnitude in other parts of the world. We are less worse, avoiding the harsher consequences and we have significantly improved the health system, which is much better today than it was fifty-odd days ago. ”

Another of the most important axes of the interview was the eventual discovery of a vaccine against COVID-19. And in this sense, González García anticipated that, in addition to the vaccine itself, he “is concerned about what production capacity there will be and how we are going to access it.” “That it does not have a prohibitive price, I will raise it at the next maximum meeting of the WHO (World Health Organization), as position of Argentina ”, he added.

On the other hand, the Minister of Health referred to the exception of earnings for health personnel for three months, which was voted in the National Congress. “It is very good because, for example, nobody wanted to make the third or fourth guard because it had an impact on profits. It has to do with those who are in critical places and who work harder without the tax taking part of their work. ”

Finally, Ginés was consulted for questions about the current management of the Health system. “There are people who live in the rift and in the confrontation. Most of us are not in it, but people who were in this ministry and performed very poorly say that we did not do well. When we arrived we had 12 million doses in Customs and we had no vaccines. Most of us want to get out of that and from a very critical situation in the economy, ”he began with his defense of the criticism received.

And he continued: “In the province of Buenos Aires the health situation was appalling. During my management in the province I had 12% of the budget assigned to Health. With the governor Vidal it was 5.6. If only they were quiet when they didn’t do what they had to do … They don’t seem to understand what’s going on. “

“I don’t make personal opinions, but there has never been such a low health budget. Politics was disastrous and I don’t think about people but about politics. For example, this was not even a ministry and we have once again had collective health security with a very good response, “he concluded.