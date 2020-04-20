Starting this Monday, after a month off, 11 new activities will return to function after the National Government decided to exempt them from the mandatory quarantine. With the risk that this implies, the Minister of Health Ginés González García He warned that if the reopening of items causes a setback in the strategic plan that is being carried out to combat the pandemic, it will backtrack with the measure.

In dialogue with America, Ginés González García explained that the social, preventive and compulsory isolation “will end when the numbers indicate that we are in a position to start saying that we are reaching the end.” In this sense, he added that “quarantine cannot be permanently maintained, nor can the economy be paralyzed ”, and stressed that “society has understood that it is for the good of all.”

Regarding the gradual reopening of different items, the head of the health portfolio stated that Argentina “has many different realities”, so it is necessary to differentiate “provinces that have had no cases, those that have had few cases and others where they have community viral circulation ”. “We are working on regional openings, to have guidelines and indicators to evaluate together with the provinces to see how we are restarting social and economic activity, “he added.

The minister declared that this Monday a new phase will begin after having exempted 11 new activities from compulsory isolation, and announced that next week “there will be another phase”, where “geography, type of activity, place and existence will be taken into account or not of cases ”. Although from today “public transport and distance are going to be two central issues,” González García clarified: “If we take a small step back, we are going to apply the brake.” “The objective is to take care of ourselves first and that there is the least impact of morbidity and mortality,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, he announced that next week “massive tests on the general population will begin.” In that sense he explained that “Virus circulation is measured”, but “no diagnosis is made”. Indeed, it is about 440 thousand tests that arrive today in the country from China.

Regarding the flight that will land in the next few hours, the minister commented that protective equipment and clothing for health personnel will enter Argentina, and chinstrap manufacturing equipment “to start producing here.”

On the other hand, he defended the measure of the City Government to restrict the circulation of people over 70: “I have no doubt that the only intention it has had is to protect its inhabitants.” “It has to do with care, unfortunately the fatal victims are at that age. It will end up understanding each other, ”he said regarding the controversy. “The responsibility in the elderly to take care of ourselves is much greater than in the rest of the people, there is going to be a long period of a lot of care,” he added.