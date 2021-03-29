Gina Carano will make her own version of John Wick

Share

After the actress Gina Carano was fired from the Mandalorian series, she has not stood still and has several projects underway.

Gina Carano has earned the reputation of being an actress very committed to her ideals, so much so that she was fired from the series of The Mandalorian for saying what he thought on social media, even if it was politically incorrect. But also if we review his career, he has always stood out for action roles, so it is normal that he wants to emulate the success of John wick with its own version.

Remember that the first installment of John wick which debuted in 2014 grossed only about $ 86 million, but had a budget of $ 20 million. Over time, it became a cult movie and it gained traction for them to make the sequel. Currently there are planned up to 5 films of the deadliest murderer played by Keanu reeves. It is also creating a trend, since more and more films imitate action scenes and have similar plots, so it is a good time for Gina Carano make your version.

She wants to make the movie without counting on the big Hollywood studios.

Actually, Gina Carano he has a huge legion of fans thanks to his activity on social networks, but he also has a lot of naysayers. In addition, the film studios will probably not hire him soon due to the controversy of a few months ago and when Disney puts the cross on you, it’s hard to get off the blacklist.

But all that won’t stop Gina Carano to continue with their plans. Since it aims to make new style action movies John wick even if it is obtaining alternative financing to the classic film studios. So surely she will activate crowdfunding campaigns and other systems to be able to show that she is a true action heroine.

