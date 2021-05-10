Gina Carano is included in the campaign for the Emmy 2021 by the Mandalorian

Without a doubt, 2021 has not been the year of Gina Carano. After his career was rising significantly thanks to his participation in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian – 91%, the original Lucasfilm and Disney Plus series, where she played Cara Dune, a series of comments by the actress became quite controversial, and as the days passed the problem grew like a snowball.

After the political conflict that took place in the United States when Joe baden won the presidency, supporters of Donald Trump took the Capitol violently. This would become a divisive topic of conversation for Americans, as many of those who were on the side of the Republican Party were in favor of continuing to support the now-former president, and Carano was involved in those talks.

After being tried for publicizing her political ideology, the actress became a trend and constantly came out to defend herself, although on several occasions she used the less appropriate words, which were worsening her situation. This got to such a degree that Disney and Lucasfilm fired her, releasing the news through a statement in which they claimed that Carano’s comments were abhorrent and unacceptable.

But beyond her political ideology, on several occasions the former wrestler seemed to make fun of inclusive language for the use of transgender pronouns. The first months of this year, people did not stop talking about this problem, some pointing to Gina and others supporting her, assuring that it had been a mistake to eliminate her The Mandalorian being that his character had become fundamental and much loved.

After the scandal that was generated around it, Lucasfilm has launched its campaign with the actors who should be considered for the Emmy Awards in each category (via c | net), and what has attracted the most attention so far is that Despite everything, Carano was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Below you can see the official poster that Lucasfilm released for their campaign.

Until the moment of writing these lines, the interpreter has not commented on the matter. You have to remember that she also pointed to the studio for being intolerant, but she did not care to be fired because she would soon get a studio that would allow her to star in and produce her own projects, and she could even develop her own franchise. In her first interview with Ben Shapiro for The Daily Wire after the scandal, she stated that she had proof that she was not the only actress who had been bullied by the studio.

The controversy reached such a degree that Hasbro canceled the launch of its action figure while the company that owns Funko discontinued the Cara Dune toys. In the meantime, it will only be left to wait what the public’s response will be to Lucasfilm’s proposal for the actress to be considered for the Emmy Award, and if she will get a nomination in the Best Actress category. The awards ceremony will take place on September 19 of this year.

