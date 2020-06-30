Gina Carano is not too happy with Instagram’s decision to delete her nude photo. Carano set the internet on fire when he posted a nude photo over the weekend.

Many feel he did it gracefully, citing the late legendary singer Prince. Carano She clearly agrees that “freedom is sexy,” but Instagram felt it was “too sexy.”.

Gina went to another social network, Twitter, to make it clear that does not agree to have their publication taken and she felt like she didn’t break any of the Instagram rules.

So that’s what it’s like to be censored for no reason. Pic was taken down by Instagram. There’s much more important news today but that was some classic bullshit. The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic. Feels like I graduated. Ka Thanks Karen pic.twitter.com/hJDn4Vph49 – Gina Carano (@ginacarano) June 29, 2020

While Carano received support for the nude photo, not everyone shared that enthusiasm. The renowned coach Renzo Gracie expressed his belief that Carano should leave her clothes on as her beauty already speaks for itself. He also said that Carano did not need to entertain “sex photos.”

Carano has made a name for himself in the world of Hollywood, but also is a pioneer in female MMA. Her popularity surpassed other MMA fighters who preceded her and many felt that Carano would break down the barriers. It is fair to say that Carano put his foot on the door, while Ronda Rousey entered and kicked the door.

UFC President Dana White tried to make the Carano vs. fight a reality. Rousey at the height of “Rowdy’s” career, but Carano felt she was being rushed to make a decision and decided not to deal with the UFC..