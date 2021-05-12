Gina Carano becomes a global trend for her return to television

It’s been a few months since Lucasfilm and Disney made the decision to fire Gina Carano from The Mandalorian – 91%, all because of some controversial comments that caused discomfort among some people. Although it was canceled on social networks, Gina She did not leave her profiles on Twitter and Instagram, being as active as ever. Now his name becomes a trend thanks to his return to the small screen with a new episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls. His fans have viralized the hashtag #GinaGoneWild to celebrate the return to the entertainment industry.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Gina Carano was left out of The Mandalorian after the accumulation of a series of controversial publications in networks. The 39-year-old actress defended Donald Trump during the 2020 elections, spoke about COVID-19 vaccines and suggested that a person may decide not to use them, and recently ended with an Instagram storie in which she talks about the dangers of have a defined political stance today, comparing it to being a persecuted Jew during the Holocaust. Disney and Lucasfilm were unable to continue working with her and notified her of her dismissal a few hours later.

The famous television show Running Wild With Bear Grylls, curiously broadcast by National Geographic (channel owned by The Walt Disney Company), has Gina Carano as a guest. It is the seventh episode of the sixth season with the following synopsis: “Bear takes Carano to the rugged nature of the Dolomites in Italy”; It was released yesterday, May 10, and quickly had a good acceptance on social networks. People who are using #GinaGoneWild are piling up on Twitter to celebrate the return of the actress and former mixed arts fighter.

We invite you to read: Obi-Wan: Ewan McGregor teases a special scene for the series

Gina Carano had enjoyed an excellent reputation thanks to The Mandalorian, series linked to Star wars in which for two seasons she played Cara Dune, a relentless ex-Resistance fighter capable of hitting anyone who stood up to her. His presence during the development of the most recent chapters generated discomfort among many of the viewers, who did not take long to ask for his departure after the publication of their personal opinions. The post that touched the Holocaust was the straw that broke the camel’s back and there was no going back.

What explanation will Lucasfilm present to justify the absence of Gina Carano in the next season of The Mandalorian? It’s clear that Din Djarin and Grogu will return for more adventures, but the bounty hunter remains a mystery. Until now, no details have been shared about the third season of the series, as Lucasfilm is currently very busy with other projects such as the filming of Obi-Wan Kenobi, a product truly expected by all fans of Star wars. Although there are no details on dates, it is expected to hit the Disney Plus platform sometime in 2022, something very good is near.

Here are a series of tweets that use the hashtag #GinaGoneWild for the return of Gina Carano on television, some celebrating, others repudiating their presence.

#GinaGoneWild okay now, hopefully he never comes back. 😁😁😁 Total lack of respect.

#GinaGoneWild good now let’s hope she never comes back 😁😁😁 full disrespect – skip⚡star wars brainrot (@skraatch_ward) May 11, 2021

Watch the #GinaGoneWild episode again? Yes please.

Watch the #GinaGoneWild episode again? Yes please. pic.twitter.com/5yw545PsFT – Steph (@ladymarinenc) May 11, 2021

I love that even though Gina was scared, she was still smiling.

I love that even though Gina was scared, she still smiled. 😁❤️ #GinaGoneWild – Kayleigh 🇺🇸🌵🕯 (@Always_PLL_Fan) May 11, 2021

“I’m learning out loud.” My God, I love that. Thanks.

“I’m learning out loud.” Omg I love that. Thank you @ginacarano #GinaGoneWild pic.twitter.com/3QY8Kg9XYb – Aleja Allen 🌻 (@ATroubledGreen) May 11, 2021

That face you put on when you overcome your fears.

That face you make when you conquer your fears💪 # RunningWildWithBearGrylls #RunningWild #GinaGoneWild pic.twitter.com/meuDsN4nGs – Tuggs Red / White / Rosé (@thattugglife) May 11, 2021

It’s amazing to see how someone can bring such a diverse group of people together and bring them together. I’ve never seen another celebrity inspire as many people as Gina Carano has. Just watch everyone on Watch Party Livestream on Drunk3P0’s channel.

It’s incredible to see how someone can rally such a diverse group of people & bring them together. I have never seen another celebrity inspire so many people like @ginacarano has done. Just look at all the people in Watch Party Livestream on @ Drunk3P0’s channel. #GinaGoneWild pic.twitter.com/0sG6Fjixzl – Dax Morgan (@DaxMorgan) May 11, 2021

Staring at this kicker in Running Wild. I couldn’t be happier for you, Gina! What an inspiration.

Watchin this badass on Running Wild. Couldn’t be more happier for you Gina! 💜 Such an inspiration🌟 #GinaGoneWild pic.twitter.com/kbIE6ieY32 – Shannon Stewart (@ Shannon33958632) May 11, 2021

# GinaGoneWild # WeloveGinaCarano

Ready for the episode looking forward to seeing her again that everyone enjoys the episode.

“They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them” pic.twitter.com/9uE6kEggfW – Juan Jose Pastor (@ JuanJosePasto11) May 11, 2021

You may also be interested in: Reasons why diversity is okay in the Star Wars universe